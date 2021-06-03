Former cop snorted drugs off stripper's buttocks

The lawyer for an ex-police officer who snorted cocaine off an adult entertainer’s butt says party “ultimately got out of hand”.

THE lawyer for an ex-police officer who snorted cocaine off an adult entertainer's butt at a wild Gold Coast hotel party with two serving officers says it "ultimately got out of hand".

Joshua Bell was also caught saying "oh f***, holy shit it burns" after snorting cocaine during the party at a penthouse suite in The Star Gold Coast's Darling Hotel on June 27 last year.

The former Rapid Action Patrol police officer pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrate Court on Wednesday to possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a utensil related to a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Lewis Butterfield said police from the Ethical Standards Command had begun investigating allegations against Bell when he was employed as Senior Constable with the Rapid Action Patrol on the Gold Coast.

Joshua Bell (right) leaves Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Jarrod Bell, of Bell Dore Lawyers. Photo: Lea Emery.

"Intelligence provided was that Bell was regularly using cocaine," Sen Const Butterfield said.

Bell resigned from the police force in late 2019 - more than six months before the party at the Darling Hotel. He continued to receive long service leave payments into early 2020.

The party was for the birthday of Zachary Samuel Maidment, a RAP police officer. Maidment has been with charged with multiple charges including supply drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

He is still before the courts.

Todd David, another police officer is also before the courts for multiple charges including possessing cocaine and MDMA related to the same party.

Sen Const Butterfield said police placed audio and video surveillance devices in the hotel room prior to the party.

The surveillance captured Bell cutting up cocaine on a plate in the kitchen.

After snorting a line, Bell said "oh f***, holy shit, it burns".

He was seen consuming cocaine on multiple occasions including snorting cocaine from an adult entertainer's buttocks.

Joshua Bell outside Southport Court. Photo: Lea Emery.

The party was also attended by Tyana Maree Hansen, a stripper and star of the Ultra Tune advertisements including a recent one alongside Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

It was not Hansen's buttocks Bell snorted the cocaine from.

Hansen was fined $1500 after she pleaded guilty in November last year to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one court of possessing anything used in connection with a crime. No conviction was recorded for her.

Tyana Hansen and ex-fiance Zachary Samuel Maidment.

Defence lawyer Jarrod Bell, of Bell Dore Lawyers, said his client was "extremely remorseful and quite embarrassed" about the party.

"It's a night out with friends which ultimately got out of hand," he said.

Mr Bell provided three drug tests taken by the former police officer which were all negative.

Bell's lawyer said his client was now in the process of starting his own fitness and beauty businesses but also worked for a steel company.

Bell has no criminal history.

Magistrate Joan White - who placed Bell on a $300 good behaviour bond for three months and recorded no conviction - said she accepted Bell was "in a bad place" and did something "very stupid".

"I just hope you have learned from this," she said.

