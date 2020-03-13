Menu
A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.
Crime

Ex-footy employee could change grooming child guilty plea

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
13th Mar 2020 5:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Adelaide Crows staff member who pleaded guilty to grooming children for sex while employed at the club could change his plea, a court has heard.

Justin Kremmer, 30, of Como in Western Australia appeared in the District Court on Friday.

In a magistrates court hearing in January Kremmer pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The offences happened at Glenelg East in December 2018 and February 2019 - when Kremmer was working for the Crows in their membership department.

But in the District Court on Friday, Kremmer's lawyer Craig Caldicott indicated his client could change his plea.

"There appears to be some materials which may render his plea as inconsistent," Caldicott told the court.

After Kremmer first fronted court the Crows said his employment was terminated in March last year upon the club learning police had laid charges.

Kremmer will next appear in court on May 15.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child grooming justin kremmer

