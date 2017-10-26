Ex-Cutter teams up with coach Kim Williams again

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jason Schirnack was playing lock at the Mackay Cutters when Kim Williams coached them to their maiden Intrust Super Cup title in 2013.

The dynamic duo are set to join forces again, with Schirnack signing with the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras for season 2018.

Capras: Capras coach Kim Williams talks about his recruiting strategy for the 2018 QRL season.

Schirnack was one of four new recruits that Williams announced yesterday, with the Capras' pre-season set to start in just over a week.

The other new signings are former St Brendan's College student Connor Broadhurst (centre), Zeik Foster (five-eighth or fullback) and Aaron Teroi (utility).

Williams said the four of them were quality players who were "definitely top 17 contenders”.

He was particularly excited to team up again with 28-year-old Schirnack, who he said possessed solid ball-playing skills and a great work ethic.

He played several NRL games early in his career and this year played with Newtown in the New South Wales Cup competition.

Capras coach Kim Williams announced four new signings yesterday. Chris Ison ROK261017ccapras3

"He's exactly what I was after - a senior forward who will lead our pack around,” Williams said.

"He's an extremely aggressive player who intimidates opponents and he's the type of player that you love to have on your team and you hate to play against.

"He definitely fits the mould of a lock forward the way I like our lock to play.

"In saying that, we've got other players there who have their eyes on the lock position and he won't be walking into that role.”

Schirnack shapes as a ready-made replacement for stalwart Gavin Hiscox, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2017 season.

Williams said he had recruited players with a big work rate who wanted to "play for the jersey”, with an emphasis on bringing local talent home and signing a number of players from the local league as well.

Williams said there would be a heavy focus in pre- season on defence, which proved to be the Capras' Achilles heel this year.

"Hopefully our defence is our significant area of improvement,” he said.