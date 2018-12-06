Ex-cyclone Owen expected to drench Mackay region

Severe wind and heavy rain expected to set in over Mackay as the weekend approaches.

Severe wind and heavy rain expected to set in over Mackay as the weekend approaches. Ashley Pillhofer

TROPICAL Cyclone Owen has been downgraded to a low pressure system but the region will still cop a battering.

Severe winds and heavy rain are expected to set in over Mackay as the weekend approaches.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the low pressure weather system will gradually move towards the coast.

"It gets a little bit complicated, because we also have an upper trough moving through the atmosphere," she said.

She said the combination of the two weather systems made accurate predictions more "complicated".

"These two (together) drive our weather."

Ms Pattie said the two weather systems would culminate in strengthening southeasterly winds.

"We will see an increase in southeasterly wind flow, we expect to see some rain and heavy showers as well."

The BOM total rainfall forecast is for about 100mm of rain to fall on the region in the next four days.

"If the system crosses a little bit more north, you might not see as much rain," Ms Pattie said. "If it crosses further south you will see more.

"This will change the forecast numbers in the coming days."

Ms Pattie said the worst of the weather was currently expected to hit Mackay on Sunday.

Modelling shows heavy rain will hit the area from Bowen to Rockhampton. The downpour looms as Mackay recorded its highest daily rainfall total since April yesterday morning.

The BOM station measured 29mm at the Mackay Mount Basset station.

The last comparable downpour was experienced on April4 when 41.2mm fell in the space of 24 hours.

Ms Pattie said thunder and lightning will also hit the region over the course of the weekend.

Despite the strong winds, BOM is forecasting that only isolated showers will reach the dry and dusty coal fields.