Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

A former employee has accused Dominic Doblo of negligence in an $840,000 workplace injury lawsuit.

Max Wood, now 61, was employed by the Fruit King as a carpenter for his gardening, building and maintenance businesses, Dominic Doblo Mowing and Gardening.

According to the court documents, the accident occurred on the afternoon of May 15 when Mr Wood was recladding a house at Frenchville.

Mr Wood alleged when he was walking on site, he went to grab a handrail and as he did so, a piece of cladding came away from the wall, causing him to fall and land in the bottom of an empty swimming pool.

Mr Wood claimed he sustained a fracture and nerve injury in his left foot and lumbar spine fracture as a result of the fall.

Mr Wood accused Mr Doblo of negligence and claimed he failed to provide him with a safe place of work, plant and equipment or a safety harness or system of fall arrest.

For loss and damages, Mr Wood has claimed a total of $843,881.65 including past economic loss of $154,836 and future economic loss of $570,000.

Mr Doblo, through his lawyers Mcinnes Wilson Lawyers, filed a defence, disputed Mr Wood’s claims.

Mr Doblo claimed Mr Woods failed to ensure the cladding was appropriately affixed at the time and he failed to care for his own safety.

It was agreed the injuries were sustained but Mr Doblo argues they do not cause ongoing symptoms or disabilities and that Mr Wood was able to return to work.

Mr Doblo claims he provided scaffolding in an effort to provide safe plant and equipment however a reply by Mr Wood says no scaffolding was provided or erected on the site.

Mr Doblo agreed he did not provide any training and instruction to Mr Wood but he “relied on his extensive experience on how to safely traverse a worksite” and he “ought to have been aware of the nature” of the site.

The defence by Mr Doblo stated the amount Mr Wood has claimed was “excessive in light of the nature of extent of injuries” and he “does not believe such an award is justified.”

The lawsuit was filed with the Rockhampton Supreme Court in April by Swanwick Murray Roche.

A final offer, which could not be revealed, was filed by Mr Doblo on May 21 and a reply by Mr Wood was filed days later.