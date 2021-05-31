Ex-Ferrari boss’ Schumacher reveal

Michael Schumacher's former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt has revealed he makes constant visits to see his old friend, whose condition remains a mystery after a horror skiing accident in 2013.

Speaking to Italian outlet Corriere della Serra, Todt said he sees the F1 legend "at least twice a month".

"I don't leave him alone," Todt said. "Him, (wife) Corinna, the family - we've had so many experiences together.

"The beauty of what we have experienced is part of us and it goes on."

Schumacher and Todt celebrated often during their time together at Ferrari.

Todt was asked about Schumacher after mentioning the German by name when asked what he will get up to after finishing his tenure as president of the FIA, the governing body behind F1.

"I have plenty of commitments," Todt said. "Road safety for the UN, president of Aung San Suu Kyi's foundation, and then the International Peace Institute.

"I'm on the boards of banks, cinemas and hotels. And I am proud to have created the Brain and Spinal Cord Research Institute, to which Michael Schumacher contributed."

Schumacher and Todt formed a vital partnership that saw the German driver win five of his seven world championships with Ferrari.

The seven titles remained a stand-alone record until Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton equalled the feat in 2020.

Hamilton has won the drivers' championship every season since 2014, with the exception of 2016 when he lost out to then-teammate Nico Rosberg.

There has been very little information about Schumacher's health ever since his tragic accident eight years ago.

Last year renowned neurosurgeon Erich Riederer said Schumacher was in a "vegetative state", and that has been one piece from a very narrow stream of information that has emerged about the state of the German.

Todt revealed he often sees Schumacher each month. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The main reason for the mystery surrounding Schumacher's state is his wife, Corinna.

She has barely spoken to the media about the seven-time champion and has been determined to keep his health battle out of the public eye.

In a rare public statement from Corinna and the couple's children, Gina and Mick, around the time of the driver's 50th birthday, the family said it was following Schumacher's wishes to maintain his privacy.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him," the statement said.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Corinna has been caring for Schumacher in Switzerland as he continues his lengthy rehabilitation, remaining by his side throughout the terrible ordeal.

