Ex-fiery cleans up in supermarket sweep

RETIRED firefighter Alan Davies grabbed nearly $1000 worth of groceries for free during a two minute grocery grab at Drakes Glenmore supermarket.

The Great Grocery Grab competition, which ran across 20 stores in Queensland, was sponsored by Coca-Cola as part of Drakes' anniversary sale.

Manager Scott Perel was delighted one of his regulars was among the winners.

"Alan and his wife Judith have been shopping in the store for over 10 years and the prize couldn't have gone to a nicer couple," he said.

"He ended up with $996.12 worth of stock absolutely free that he would never normally be able to afford."

Alan Davies winner of the Great Grocery Grab competition at Drakes supermarket December 15 contributed

The video of the grocery grab shows Mr Davies heading straight for the ham and other meats, butter and coffee sachets.



Mr Davies said he was so familiar with the store's layout he knew where to find the good stuff he plans to share with his family this Christmas.

"Judith and I have a son and daughter-in-law in Rockhampton as well as two granddaughters, one of whom is married," he said.

"The coffee sachets are a bit expensive on the pension so they were a bit of a treat for the two of us, the rest we'll share."

Manager Scott Perel helps Mr Davies load his Grocery Grab loot contributed

Christmas is not the only time of sharing for the couple who attend Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle church.

"We bought about 200 scones from Drakes for the ladies' Cancer Council Morning Tea and the ladies craft group donates groceries to the women's shelter," Mr Davies said.

"The church runs a breakfast program at Glenmore Primary School twice a week and also provides a meal as part of its Family Connect program."

Mr Davies, now 76, was the station officer for the then Rockhampton Fire Brigade, later Queensland Fire Service based on Thozet Rd while his wife worked as a homemaker.

Alan Davies during the Great Grocery Grab competition contributed

The couple also spent a year carrying out voluntary maintenance missions in small townships in outback Queensland.

They would like to invite everybody to join them at the Baptist Tabernacle Church Christmas Day service at 8am next Tuesday.