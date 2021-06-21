A former Labor candidate who just missed out on an upper house seat following the West Australian election has been charged with rape.

Robert Charles Green, who was fifth on the East Metropolitan ticket at the March poll, is alleged to have committed the crime in Belmont on May 4.

He faced Perth Magistrates Court last Thursday, charged with two counts of sexual penetration without consent and two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Green was granted bail and the matter was adjourned until August 25. He is yet to enter a plea.

Labor’s historic landslide victory came after Premier Mark McGowan ran a presidential-style campaign on the back of his popular handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Green, a former union organiser with the CFMEU in the state’s northwest, failed to secure a Legislative Council seat and is no longer a Labor member, according to the party’s state secretary Tim Picton.

“No allegations were brought to light while Mr Green was a candidate in the unwinnable fifth spot in the East Metropolitan region,” Mr Picton said in a statement.

“Mr Green is no longer a member of the party and we have no ongoing association with him.”

During the state election campaign, Mr McGowan assured voters all Labor candidates had been vetted after it emerged some Liberal candidates had controversial views, including one who sprouted conspiracy theories about coronavirus.

Originally published as Ex-Labor candidate charged with rape