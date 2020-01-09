Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Ex-lovers deny scamming families with puppies

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EX-LOVERS accused of scamming hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 have denied any wrongdoing.

Silvano Richard Pepi, 26, and Natalie Maree Speed, 29, both pleaded not guilty to a string of fraud charges in which the pair were accused of obtaining money from the sale of cavoodles they advertised on Gumtree.

Police allege Mr Pepi received sums of money from people who wished to buy the puppies in September last year, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Ms Speed, who is a co-accused in the matters, is charged with three counts of fraud.

The total amount of money peaked at $1800.

Pepi, 26, was meant to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday but an arrest warrant was issued when he did not show.

He surrendered to police this morning and was fined $350 for failing to appear.

Pepi and Speed will face court again on January 23.

cavoodle fraud charges maroochydore magistrates court natalie maree speed court scd scd crime silvano richard pepi sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

        premium_icon Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

        News A DRUNK driver was found by police standing next to his car, in a pub carpark, with keys in the ignition and the engine still running.

        Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

        premium_icon Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

        News Emergency services hold grave concerns for the woman’s safety

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        News Here’s your comprehensive guide for all of the hottest events in our backyard this...

        Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

        premium_icon Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

        News Young man in custody after two armed robberies in 24 hours.