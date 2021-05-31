Ex-MasterChef judges’ surprising comeback

Former MasterChef judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston are reuniting for charity. Picture: Supplied/Ten

Australia's former MasterChef judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston have announced on Instagram that they are reuniting for a new venture, and this time it's for a very important cause.

The trio have announced "We need your help" as they make a surprising comeback for a live 12 hour cookathon to raise funds for India during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Covid-19 has affected all of us, but for India it has been totally devastating," said Gary Mehigan. "We can only imagine the trauma and utter heartbreak with daily cases now exceeding 400,000, with thousands dying every single day. India needs medication, it needs oxygen, it needs aid, so the three of us have decided to help out with a marathon live event of glorious cooking and food and conversation. Cooking4India with George, Matt and Gary. What could be better? Cooking with us and raising as much money as we can."

George Calombaris added: "Some of our great friends will be joining us to raise money for all of our awesome people over there in India."

Special guests will include British celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, MasterChef winner Diana Chan, former contestant Matt Sinclair, and more.

There will be "lots of cooking, chats and fun as we raise money for India," said Matt Preston

The reunion comes almost two years after Preston learned his tenure with MasterChef Australia was over on Instagram, after Ten walked away from contract negotiations with the TV star and his fellow judges.

The food critic was doing interviews ahead of the show's season grand finale when he learned on social media that he, Mehigan and their embattled restaurateur partner Calombaris had been dropped.

Calombaris was embroiled in a $7.8 million staff underpayment scandal, which saw the Melbourne chef fined $200,000 by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

But now the former judges are banding back together to raise as much money as they can to a country that has given the world so many culinary treasures.

"The event will be livestreamed on YouTube," said Preston. "You can also make a tax deductible donation on the night."

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Cooking4India Live with Gary, Matt and George is on 19 June from 3pm AEST.

