Ex-MasterChef star assaulted teen girl

Ex-MasterChef star Ben Ungermann had broken up with his fiancee and planned to get “s**tfaced” the night he assaulted a teenage girl in a hotel room, a court has been told.

Three sexual assault charges against Ungermann were struck out in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, leaving one charge of common law assault for which he was sentenced to a diversion after “accepting responsibility”.

“Mr Ungermann has indicated his willingness to accept responsibility for the charge,” his lawyer Abbie Roodenburg said.

Ben Ungermann (left) has accepted responsibility for the assault charge. Picture: Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

The diversion order means there will be no conviction or formal finding of guilt against Ungermann, though he accepts responsibility.

He must pay $1000 to White Ribbon, write a letter of apology to the victim and engage with mental health treatment.

He did not speak outside court on Wednesday but left it to his lawyer and fellow MasterChef contestant Ben Bullock to make a statement, who said “Benny’s” name had been cleared through the sexual assault charges being dropped.

“Benny’s been dealing with these charges now for more than 12 months,” he said.

“We welcome the withdrawal of the sexual assault charge, which has been denied the whole time.

“We also welcome the opportunity for Benny to clear his name. It’s really just about him going forward now and moving on with his life.”

“The two Bens” from the 2017 season of MasterChef, Ben Ungermann and Ben Bullock, leave the Magistrates Court in Melbourne on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

The court heard Ungermann assaulted a 16-year-old girl while he was in Melbourne filming a series of MasterChef on February 23, 2020.

The two were in a hotel room when Ungermann grabbed the girl, then 16, and pulled her towards him.

She ran out of the room on the phone and was seen on CCTV leaving the hotel shortly before midnight in a distressed state.

The teenager had “comforted” the celebrity chef after his fiancee, South African media personality Leigh-Anne Williams, broke up with him.

MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann had been dumped by his fiancee Leigh-Anne Williams, a media personality in South Africa, the night he assaulted a 16-year-old girl. Picture: Instagram

Ms Williams wrote a reference to the court for Ungermann and Ms Roodenburg said she was supporting him.

During the night Ungermann and his victim had been drinking sake at a Japanese restaurant before going to a hotel room where they shared a glass of white wine and a cigarette on the balcony.

The 16-year-old had “started to feel the effects of her alcohol consumption” after drinking the sake, prosecutor Peter Murphy said.

He “became upset” and the teen “comforted” him.

“I’m going to get s**tfaced,” he told her.

Later on, he patted his chest, encouraging her to give him a hug and she said no.

He then “pulled her down onto his chest” without her consent, prosecutor Kevin Murphy said.

Ben Ungermann admitted assaulting a teenage girl as three sexual assault charges were dropped on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

Magistrate Mia Stylianou said the “impact on (the victim) can not be underestimated” and said it “weighed very heavily on her” to be going through the court process while completing year 12 at school.

She asked to read a letter out loud but was refused by Magistrate Stylianou.

Ungermann’s lawyer Ms Roodenburg said he had suffered a stress-induced heart attack and had attempted suicide since being charged.

She said it was “incredibly shocking” and caused him anxiety and stress to be arrested and put into a divvy van on March 6.

She said police “put him on ice” for four hours in the interview room and released him into the street at 1am.

Ben Ungermann did not speak to media after his Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

The celebrity chef had lost sponsorships and ambadassorships due to being charged which was his only source of income, she said.

“As soon as he was charged, he was given one hour to pack his things and leave the MasterChef show,” she said.

“All of his sponsorships and ambassadorships were withdrawn.

“His family have been helping him fund his legal defence.”

Originally published as Ex-MasterChef star assaulted teen girl