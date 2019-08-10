Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

GAME BREAKER: Former NRL star Rhys Wesser will bring plenty of experience to Emu Park in their semis showdown with Rockhampton Brothers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former NRL stars Rhys Wesser and Masada Iosefa could prove the difference for Emu Park in their semis showdown, according to assistant coach Jason Field.

He says their experience has been invaluable to a team that has eight players under the age of 19, and their big-game know-how could well get them home on Sunday.

Emu Park will take on reigning champions Rockhampton Brothers in the A-grade men's elimination final at Browne Park at 1.30pm.

Minor premiers Yeppoon Seagulls, who are unbeaten this season, will take on Norths in the preliminary final at 3pm.

In the women, Emu Park play Norths in the elimination final, and Brothers meet Yeppoon in the preliminary final.

Field said his team was looking to go deeper into the finals than they had before.

"Our goal this season was to make semi-finals. We've done that and now we want to see if we can go one step further than last year,” he said.

Field said Emu Park would have to compete for the full 80 minutes against Brothers, and they would need to bring their trademark physicality and intensity.

"They're very fit and fast. We need to make sure we control the ruck and complete our sets and not give away easy penalties,” Field said.

"It's about getting an even amount of ball. We need to get at least a 50 per cent share and hopefully a bit more.

"If we can get that and play smart football and play positionally down in their half I think we will have an opportunity of winning.”

Brothers coach Scott Munns said his team would have to be on right from the get-go on Sunday.

The make-up of his team was uncertain as he sweated on the fitness of a handful of key players.

He knows he has depth in his squad and is confident the younger players he might have to call on will do the job, as they have all year.

Brothers have beaten Emu Park comfortably in their meetings this season but Munns knows that finals footy is a very different scenario.

"They always come out in that first 20 and really give it to you,” he said.

"We have to make sure that we go with them in that early physical exchange and then get to play some football at the back end of each half.

"We'll play our footy - we just want to play field position, control the ball, control the ruck and move their bigger fellas around in the middle.

"We want to make sure we're comfortable coming towards the end.

"We don't want to be in a dogfight with them because they have experienced players who could get them home.”

ROCKHAMPTON RUGBY LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS

