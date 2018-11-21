Ex-NRL stars lacing up boots for charity match in Rocky

STAR POWER: Former NRL player Rhys Wesser will line up in the main game at Browne Park on Saturday.

STAR POWER: Former NRL player Rhys Wesser will line up in the main game at Browne Park on Saturday. ROBB COX

RUGBY LEAGUE: Seven former NRL stars will relive their glory days when they play in a charity match at Rockhampton's Browne Park on Saturday.

They will headline the Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day, organised by police officers Constables Mitch Berry and Justin Dickinson.

The day will feature three rugby league games, a children's skills clinic and fundraising raffles, with all proceeds from the day going to Drought Angels.

The main game will see officers from the Capricornia District Police and Capricornia Correctional Centre face off in what's sure to be a spirited contest at 7pm.

They will line up alongside ex-NRL players Rhys Wesser, PJ Marsh, Scott Minto, John Buttigieg, Casey McGuire, Justin Loomans and Jamie Simpson whose teams will be determined by a draw on the day.

Another former NRL player, Capras head coach David Faiumu, will run the water during the game.

Berry and Dickinson said the charity day had been about four months in the planning.

"We have witnessed first-hand how dire the drought is and thought we would take it upon ourselves to help the farmers and do our bit for the community,” Berry said.

GAME ON: Police officers Mitch Berry and Justin Dickinson and corrective services officers Alexis Livingstone and Chris Muggeridge get set for the Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day at Browne Park. contributed

The duo decided to resurrect the police versus corrective services rugby league game, which has not been played for three years.

"We've missed playing the corrections guys and we thought a charity game would give us the chance to play some footy and raise some money for a good cause,” Dickinson said.

"We are hoping to make this an annual event, and change the charity each year.”

Berry said they had received fantastic support from local businesses, who had donated food, drinks and prizes for the raffles.

"People appreciate that this drought is affecting everyone and they were happy to jump on board,” he said.

The police took the honours the last time the two teams played and Berry and Dickinson are determined to see a similar result on Saturday.

"We're hoping for a good contest and we'll be giving it a red-hot crack,” Berry said.

"The three games are sure to be really entertaining and there will be players of all skill levels out there, from those with limited league experience through to NRL stars.

"It will be a great family day out and we're urging everyone to come along and support a great cause.”

Gates open at 2.30pm and entry is $5.

GAME DAY PROGRAM