Ex-NRL stars to feature on and off field at Kanaka Proud Cup
RUGBY LEAGUE: Former NRL star Kenny Nagas can't wait to see the rugby league talent on show at the Kanaka Proud Cup in Rockhampton today.
But he's equally excited for the opportunity to delve into his history with fellow members of the South Sea Islander community.
Nagas, who played more than 140 NRL games for the Canberra Raiders and enjoyed premiership glory with the club in 1994, is a special guest at the Cup.
Now in its second year, the event uses rugby league as a vehicle to build pride and identity through cultural engagement, education and recognition of ASSI people.
Three teams from Rockhampton and Mackay - men, women and under-16/18 boys - will battle for glory at Browne Park.
Nagas said he was looking forward to the intercity match-ups and the chance to see another former NRL star, Rhys Wesser, leading the Rockhampton men's team.
He joked that he would not be tempted to pull on the boots: "I'd need a full body reconstruction to have a run.”
"I was asked to come along as a guest and I jumped at it straight away,” he said.
"For me it's about supporting what they're putting in place with this event but also about getting to know more about my background.”
Cup organising committee chairman Kerry Warkill works for Aurizon, which was instrumental in bringing Nagas to town for the weekend.
Wayne Prosser, manager for infrastructure maintenance at the rail freight company, said it was great to be involved.
"Aurizon, who has a diverse employee group, are very happy to support these types of events, in particular those that are in the regions,” he said.
"When you get these sporting heroes, be they past or present, it brings a spotlight to an event and it's great to be able to assist and facilitate that.”
Warkill said everything was set for what should be a fantastic day.
The inaugural Cup last year featured just a men's game and Warkill said it was wonderful to see the program expand to three games this year.
"It was a good footy game last year and it was won in the last minute,” he said.
"Mackay won it last year so hopefully we can get some revenge this year.
"But it's about more than just the footy - it's about bringing the community together and celebrating our history.”
Gates open at noon. The boys' game is at 1pm, women at 2.20pm and men at 3.30pm. Entry is $5 for adults and 16 years and older, $3 for pensioners and elders, and children under 12 are free.
ROCKHAMPTON TEAMS
- Men: Javarn White, Rhys Wesser (c), Jaymzhi White, Brenton Pinkerton, Che Hislop, Wyleigk Whap, Nathan Lawton, Tyrell Douglas Denduck, Jai Broome, Jakai Asse, Kurt Efimenko, Jordan Upkett, Connie Pearson, Tristan Lumley, Dylan Doak, Marlon Doak, Kalen Barrett, Elliot Thompson, Tazza Revell, Ethan Miller, Christian Power, Gavin Willie, Nyulang Johnson, Cugs Maling, Ashton Vea Vea
- Women: Latoya Harbin (c), Karneesha Warkill, Olympia Maloney, Rachel Warcon, Tori Warkill, Nea Robinson, Latoya Doak, Katrina Willie, Lanie Querro, Elese Wason, Chloe Titmarsh, Keisha Williams Conveney, Akayla McGuire, Alayas Wallace, Hayley Lawton Williams, Marcia Holi, Suraya Doyle, Jakara Miller, Tori Mann, T'Keyah Warcon, Marsha Corowa, Alintia Williams, Mackenzie Willie, Alana Doak, Aria Hudson Davies
- Under-16/18 boys: Nate Douglas-Denduck, Jaiden Mann, Israel Power, Stephen Upkett, Quincy Warkill, Lionel Mann, Antonio Mann (c), Jarusta Mann, Blayton Youse, Tyreek Tatow, Jock Mann, Stuart Thompson, Jaylon Messer, Devyn Bickey, Kosia Williams, Elijah Farrell, Tyreece Woods, Wade Mann, Wesley Upkett, Jeremiah White Williams, Seth Backo, Bailey Querro, Andai Ware, Noah Power, Malachi Smith