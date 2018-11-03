Ex-NRL stars to feature on and off field at Kanaka Proud Cup

BACK IN THE GAME: Rhys Wesser, pictured playing for the Rabbitohs in 2011, will captain the Rockhampton men in today's Kanaka Proud Cup at Browne Park.

BACK IN THE GAME: Rhys Wesser, pictured playing for the Rabbitohs in 2011, will captain the Rockhampton men in today's Kanaka Proud Cup at Browne Park. ROBB COX

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former NRL star Kenny Nagas can't wait to see the rugby league talent on show at the Kanaka Proud Cup in Rockhampton today.

But he's equally excited for the opportunity to delve into his history with fellow members of the South Sea Islander community.

Nagas, who played more than 140 NRL games for the Canberra Raiders and enjoyed premiership glory with the club in 1994, is a special guest at the Cup.

Now in its second year, the event uses rugby league as a vehicle to build pride and identity through cultural engagement, education and recognition of ASSI people.

Three teams from Rockhampton and Mackay - men, women and under-16/18 boys - will battle for glory at Browne Park.

Nagas said he was looking forward to the intercity match-ups and the chance to see another former NRL star, Rhys Wesser, leading the Rockhampton men's team.

He joked that he would not be tempted to pull on the boots: "I'd need a full body reconstruction to have a run.”

"I was asked to come along as a guest and I jumped at it straight away,” he said.

"For me it's about supporting what they're putting in place with this event but also about getting to know more about my background.”

Aurizon superintendent of infrastructure maintenance Kimberley Brown, Kanaka Proud Cup organising committee chairman Kerry Warkill, former NRL star Ken Nagas and Aurizon manager of infrastructure maintenance Wayne Prosser. Allan Reinikka ROK021118aproudcu

Cup organising committee chairman Kerry Warkill works for Aurizon, which was instrumental in bringing Nagas to town for the weekend.

Wayne Prosser, manager for infrastructure maintenance at the rail freight company, said it was great to be involved.

"Aurizon, who has a diverse employee group, are very happy to support these types of events, in particular those that are in the regions,” he said.

"When you get these sporting heroes, be they past or present, it brings a spotlight to an event and it's great to be able to assist and facilitate that.”

Warkill said everything was set for what should be a fantastic day.

The inaugural Cup last year featured just a men's game and Warkill said it was wonderful to see the program expand to three games this year.

"It was a good footy game last year and it was won in the last minute,” he said.

"Mackay won it last year so hopefully we can get some revenge this year.

"But it's about more than just the footy - it's about bringing the community together and celebrating our history.”

Gates open at noon. The boys' game is at 1pm, women at 2.20pm and men at 3.30pm. Entry is $5 for adults and 16 years and older, $3 for pensioners and elders, and children under 12 are free.

ROCKHAMPTON TEAMS