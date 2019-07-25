Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palm Island D/E
Palm Island D/E
News

Former Palm Island council worker charged with fraud

by MADURA MCCORMACK
25th Jul 2019 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER accountant for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council has been charged with fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

According to the CCC, the 47-year-old man from Douglas was charged with two counts of fraud as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the council.

He is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on August 15.

The charges against the former accountant comes after the council's chief financial officer, John Mugambi Mwamba, was charged with 24 counts of fraud in relation to the CCC investigation.

ccc council crime palm island

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

    Breaking Early reports suggest the crash happened south west of Rocky.

    Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    premium_icon Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    Travel Keppel Bay visitors have a story to remember for a very long time

    Rocky's million dollar package for new home builders

    premium_icon Rocky's million dollar package for new home builders

    Property Who is eligible? Mayor pulls the cover off 'mystery incentives'