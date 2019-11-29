Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
News

Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 29th Nov 2019 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will be assessed for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Department of Public Prosecutors prosecutor informed Ballina Local Court on Thursday Mr Kitchingman was due to have his medical assessment to show the impacts of his dementia on December 17.

The DPP prosecutor also indicated there might be an additional charge against Mr Kitchingman added.

"The director will certify the charge and then fitness can then be relevant to the case conference," the DPP prosecutor said.

The matter was adjourned to January 29, when Mr Kitchingman will be required to attend Ballina Local Court for charge certification.

buggery northern rivers court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys impeded by ‘top brass’, says Caves locals

        premium_icon Fireys impeded by ‘top brass’, says Caves locals

        News Angry fire fighters unleash their frustrations at this week's public meeting concerning the Capricorn Coast bushfire emergency

        Firebreak red tape snuck in without Livingstone Shire realising

        premium_icon Firebreak red tape snuck in without Livingstone Shire...

        News A FIREBREAK clause that inadvertently made its way into Livingstone Shire’s town...

        Man drinks two litres of bourbon, assaults mate

        premium_icon Man drinks two litres of bourbon, assaults mate

        News AN Emu Park man assaulted a good friend and then shaped up to police.

        Labor attacks NAIF costs, lack of CEO

        premium_icon Labor attacks NAIF costs, lack of CEO

        News NAIF is taking too long to find a new CEO and spends too much on administration...