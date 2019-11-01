Ex-prison guard’s bizarre comeback

A FORMER prison officer who was dismissed over her relationship with a male inmate has made an unusual return to the spotlight.

Tara Brooks, who was let go from her job at Parklea Correctional Centre in Sydney in February because of her "inappropriate relationship" with a 41-year-old male inmate, made an unlikely appearance at the Maxim Hot 100 list party.

The 34-year-old was initially found guilty of engaging in a relationship with a convicted drug dealer in April but the conviction was overturned on appeal last month.

Tara Brooks the former bikini model turned prison officer who lost her job after having an ‘intimate’ relationship with inmate earlier this year. Picture: Matrix

And now it seems the former bikini model who has previously modelled for the lads mag is ready to move on from the controversy, attending the publication's annual celebration which was held at The Star's Marquee nightclub.

Despite not making it onto the actual Hot 100 list, Brooks strutted her stuff on the red carpet in her nautical inspired outfit.

She wore a blue sailor dress which featured white pleats and two anchors across her breasts. The design also featured lots of detailing, with a red bow in the middle of the chest and a gold trim with matching buttons.

She wore her long black hair in pigtails that were held together with red ribbons that matched her dress and finished the outfit with a pair of white strappy heels.

Attending Maxim’s Hot 100 List party in a racy Halloween costume, she appeared to put her difficult 2019 behind her. Picture: Matrix

Brooks - who was a part-time model before her time as a prison guard - used her experience in front of the camera to give the waiting snappers a variety of different poses.

In one photo she opts for a seductive vibe, nibbling on her finger in front of the brand's emblazoned media wall.

She also played with her hair, which had been styled in loose curls, as well as beside some of the other guests who had donned Halloween costumes to mark October 31.

The glamorous appearance was a far cry from the snaps taken of Brooks during her court case earlier this year after details of her "intimate" relationship with convicted drug offender Hassan Zreika came to light.

Former Parklea prison officer Tara Brooks leaving Blacktown Local Court. Picture: Kate Lockley

RELATED: Bikini model prison guard Tara Brooks convicted over affair with inmate

Documents seen by news.com.au at her hearing in April said that "in late January or early February, Zreika asked her to be his girlfriend and she accepted".

Brooks had started working in the maximum security Area 5 at Parklea Correctional Centre in September last year where Zreika was incarcerated there and worked as a prison "sweeper", a privileged position cleaning, distributing meals, clothing and linen to other inmates which gave him greater access to the jail and contact with officers.

She was a part-time bikini model before getting a job in the prison. Picture: Facebook / Pioneer Tavern

During a search of the prison in January, a mobile phone and SIM card were discovered, leading to the relationship being exposed.

A mental health assessment of the 34-year-old found she felt "incomplete, unfulfilled and inadequate" which may have led "to a romanticised view" of her and the drug dealer's relationship.

But the magistrate Leanne Robinson said the mental health conditions did "not diminish the moral culpability of the offender" and sentenced her to a two-year conditional release order. She also lost her job.

On October 9, Brooks successfully appealed the conviction The Daily Telegraph reported, after acting Judge Norman Delaney ruled she suffered serious consequences because of media reports of her case.

Delaney amended Brooks' sentence to the same conditional release order but without a conviction.