Ex Reds captain’s shock traffic offence

Adelaide United defender Michael Jakobsen was convicted in court for speeding more than 40km/h over the limit. Picture: Tom Huntley

Former A-League captain Michael Jakobsen has lost his licence after being caught travelling 105km/h near a school in Adelaide.

Court documents obtained by NCA NewsWire show the Adelaide United Football Club defender, 35, was convicted in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in April for excessive speeding.

The Danish national was busted travelling at 105km/h in a 50km/h zone along Fairfield Rd in Elizabeth Grove on January 15.

The St Mary Magdalene’s School is located along that same thoroughfare near the Reds training centre.

The Elizabeth Grove Junior Primary School is also one street back from the strip.

Jakobsen did not appear in court when the matter was concluded on April 1, but his lawyer Benjamin Armstrong entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

Magistrate Mark Semmens ordered Jakobsen lose his licence for six months and have his grey Hyundai Tucson impounded.

He was also fined a total of $2790.

The magistrate told Mr Armstrong to warn his client of the consequences of driving while disqualified.

The speeding offence is not a good look for Jakobsen considering one of Adelaide United’s major sponsors is a state government campaign called ‘Think! Road Safety’.

The initiative is aimed at helping drivers, cyclists and pedestrians think about their behaviours and actions when on the road.

“(We are) aware of the driving matter involving Adelaide United player Michael Jakobsen, and have remained in contact with the club over recent months,” a Department for Infrastructure and Transport spokesman said.

“The department is disappointed about the incident, but is pleased with the way the club has handled the matter and its ongoing efforts to promote road safety through its Think! Road Safety partnership.

“The department therefore will not be making any changes to its sponsorship arrangements.”

Jakobsen was signed to Adelaide United for the 2018/19 season on a two-year deal and moved to SA after playing for Melbourne City for two seasons.

He was appointed the captaincy for the Reds for the 2019/20, before being replaced by midfielder Stefan Mauk, 25, who is heading the squad this season.

Jakobsen also captained Melbourne City in his second year in Victoria.

Before playing in Australia, Jakobsen — who was born in Copenhagen — played in the Danish Superliga for 10 years as well as in the Spanish La Liga and Segunda División.



His contract with Adelaide United is due to expire at the end of this season, and a spokesman for the club said they were unable to confirm if it would be extended.

Originally published as Ex Reds captain’s shock traffic offence