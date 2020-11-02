Ex-Rockhampton student enters Spanish chess competition

A FORMER Rockhampton dux was one of only a few international chess players to compete in the La Nucia International Open tournament on Saturday, near Valencia in Spain.

Justin Turner, dux of The Cathedral College in 2011, has been stuck in Spain since arriving in March.

The former civil engineer re-trained as a Teacher of English as Second Language and went to Europe with the intention to improve his fluency in Italian, Spanish and Portuguese while working.

During the long lockdown in Valencia, Justin decided to return to an earlier hobby, chess, and retained a ranking high enough to enter the La Nucia tournament.

“More grandmasters registered for this tournament than the total number of GMs in Australia,” Mr Turner said.

Mr Turner lost to five higher-ranked players, and beat three lower-ranked players to finish 78th out of the 106.

The competition was won by two grandmasters who each scored seven wins from eight matches.

“I should have finished on at least 3.5, because I had a draw by repetition, but then I decided to play for a win and blundered with just seconds on the clock,” Mr Turner said.

“Given the amount of study I´ve done in the past few months, especially the last few weeks, I´d put my level at closing in on 1700.

“But with a good performance, I wanted to contend for the Under 1900 prize, so I was happy with how I went.

“I´m a bit weaker at this ‘blitz’ format, where it´s mainly about memory and patterns.”

The format prescribed a minimum of seven minutes for each game plus an extra three seconds for each move made, longer than usual speed games.

“My main obstacle was mental, in trying not to feel down after the early losses, because I needed to win the games I could, for which I needed a clear head, which is hard if you´ve just been beaten in 20 moves,” Mr Turner said.

“As [world chess champion] Bobby Fischer said, ‘I don’t believe in psychology, only good moves’, which is basically what the best do, just play as best they can.”