Ex-Rocky coach joins South Sydney ranks

Rockhampton’s Joe O'Callaghan has signed a two-year deal with South Sydney and will coach their under-20 side in the Jersey Flegg Cup. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

Rockhampton’s Joe O'Callaghan has signed a two-year deal with South Sydney and will coach their under-20 side in the Jersey Flegg Cup. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

RUGBY LEAGUE: Justen Parle is thrilled to see his former school mate Joe O’Callaghan rewarded for his hard work.

O’Callaghan, who graduated from Emmaus College in 2001, has just started work as head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs Jersey Flegg Cup under-20 team.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Bunnies and, as well as his on-field role, is the education manager for the club.

O’Callaghan has held various positions since he was strength and conditioning coach for the then Central Comets in 2006.

He was assistant coach at the Northern Pride when the team won the Queensland Cup in 2014. The coach then was Jason Demetriou, who is now assistant coach to Wayne Bennett at the Bunnies.

O’Callaghan had the top job at the Pride in 2015 and 2016 before he moved back into junior development at Wynnum Manly.

Joe O'Callaghan (at back) coaches the U11 North Rockhampton Rugby League football club in 2002

Parle, who is now the sport development officer at Emmaus, said O’Callaghan was several years ahead of him at school.

“Joe’s worked really hard throughout the years and has worked with some high-profile schools and clubs to get into the position he’s in today,” he said. “It’s a real credit to him and it’s a huge achievement for him to now be working under the likes of Wayne Bennett.”

O’Callaghan was a halfback and played with and started his coaching career with Norths Chargers.

A teacher by trade, he had a keen interest in developing emerging talent and in 2010 and 2011 was assistant coach of the Australian schoolboys.

Speaking to The Cairns Post about his appointment at Souths, O’Callaghan said he was looking forward to his dual role.

He said his off-field role would be to make sure part-time players were working or studying while NRL players were furthering their education away from the game.

“I’m quite excited about it in that I still get to do some coaching — the Jersey Flegg under-20s is good competition — and I get to do some work in my passion which is making sure off the field I’m doing that mentoring to make sure they have a future.

“Only one or two per cent of them will make a living out of (the game). I think as a game, we have to be better at that, making sure these guys have a Plan B or a future set-up.”