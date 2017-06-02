Ex-Rocky man in the fight of his life after crash

FAMILY MAN: Luke Buckton and his extended family on his wedding day last year. INSET: Luke himself.

LUCY and Lilly Buckton bravely crept around the hospital bed willing their father Luke to continue his fight.

And the former Rockhampton man is in the fight of his life.

He came off his motorbike at around 11am on Saturday, becoming trapped beneath a parked car.

He was rushed from Mackay to Townsville and placed in ICU, where he still remains, in a stable but highly serious condition.

With his two daughters, aged nine and seven, his wife Mel, mother Nadine, sister Chantelle and in-laws by his side, they're imploring the much-loved man to pull through.

Luke Buckton and his family. Contributed

A slight comfort, is Luke's immense popularity is matched by his resilience.

"Anyone you talk to say he is someone who touches everyone's heart,” his mother Nadine said of the ex-Rockhampton State High School student.

"He is one who tries to get along with anyone and everyone.

"So many people have sent messages in saying how strong he is, that he will get through, that they want him back. We just don't know.

"At the moment he is still in a critical spot. The doctors told us on Tuesday that the next three days could be touch and go.

"They are trying to get him more stable to wake him up.”

Seeing her grand-daughters courage brought Nadine to tears.

"We took the girls up to see him,” Nadine said.

"They just talked to him, telling him he isn't allowed to ride a motorbike again when he wakes up. They have been so brave.

"And Mel is handling this as best as can be expected - they only got married in August.”

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for Luke and his family.

Just shy of $3,000 has been raised with a goal of $20,000.

"As a mum in this situation I ask people to see where we are coming from,” she said.

"This can be one less hassle for him and his family to worry about. That is so important.”