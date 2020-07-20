Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Physics study guide author Gary Turner.
Physics study guide author Gary Turner.
Education

Ex-Rocky teacher guides rest of state in science

Timothy Cox
20th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EX-Rockhampton science teacher has published a physics study guide for all of Queensland.

The product of more than a month of work last summer, Gary Turner’s Physics Checkpoints QCE study guide recently hit store shelves.

Dr Turner, a physics teacher at Rockhampton Girls Grammar in the mid-2000s, was commissioned by Cambridge University Press to write the book for the new Queensland Senior Physics syllabus.

He said physics instilled in students a scientific thinking process that helped explain the meaning of the world and how it works.

“It’s a good way to think about the natural world,” he said.

“One reaches a stage of realising the explanation is often to construct a theory of things that one cannot see.”

Dr Turner worked remotely with a co-author on the Sunshine Coast, a commissioning editor on the Darling Downs, and editing staff in Melbourne.

Now the head of science at a Hervey Bay school, he said the aim was to create a book to assist students to study and revise school material at home.

He called online learning and teaching a “developing style”.

“In general I think it increases the disparity between the motivated and unmotivated,” Dr Turner said.

“It’s a matter of initiative and how involved the student is.”

Dr Turner grew up at Bauhinia Downs and Kianga, attended Moura State School, and studied at the University of Queensland, among others.

gary turner rockhampton girls grammar school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

        premium_icon Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

        Weather Parts of Queensland are in for a chance of heavy rainfall later this week, as isolated heavy falls up to 100mm are predicted for parts of the state.

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News...

        VOTE NOW: Which do you think is CQ’s Best Bakery?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which do you think is CQ’s Best Bakery?

        News For the next 48 hours we’ll be collecting votes on who you think is CQ’s best...

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now