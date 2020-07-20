Ex-Rocky teacher guides rest of state in science

AN EX-Rockhampton science teacher has published a physics study guide for all of Queensland.

The product of more than a month of work last summer, Gary Turner’s Physics Checkpoints QCE study guide recently hit store shelves.

Dr Turner, a physics teacher at Rockhampton Girls Grammar in the mid-2000s, was commissioned by Cambridge University Press to write the book for the new Queensland Senior Physics syllabus.

He said physics instilled in students a scientific thinking process that helped explain the meaning of the world and how it works.

“It’s a good way to think about the natural world,” he said.

“One reaches a stage of realising the explanation is often to construct a theory of things that one cannot see.”

Dr Turner worked remotely with a co-author on the Sunshine Coast, a commissioning editor on the Darling Downs, and editing staff in Melbourne.

Now the head of science at a Hervey Bay school, he said the aim was to create a book to assist students to study and revise school material at home.

He called online learning and teaching a “developing style”.

“In general I think it increases the disparity between the motivated and unmotivated,” Dr Turner said.

“It’s a matter of initiative and how involved the student is.”

Dr Turner grew up at Bauhinia Downs and Kianga, attended Moura State School, and studied at the University of Queensland, among others.