Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

liana walker
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member was alleged to be found in possession of an item belonging to the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police allegedly located a trailer belonging to the Eurimbula Rural Fire brigade at a Captain Creek address on October 3, 2020.

John David Massurit, 54, who was a first officer of the Captain Creek rural fire brigade before it was shut down, has been charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

The matter is next before Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 19.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cars collide near Yeppoon as rains pour down

        Premium Content Cars collide near Yeppoon as rains pour down

        News Police and ambulance have reached the two-car collision

        Another power line felled by truck

        Premium Content Another power line felled by truck

        News Three days after a similar incident in North Rockhampton, same street as that day’s...

        UP TO DATE: Every Capras Intrust Super Cup signing

        Premium Content UP TO DATE: Every Capras Intrust Super Cup signing

        Rugby League Coach Guy Williams says the squad is ‘coming together’: Here’s how it looks so...

        BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for CQ

        Premium Content BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for CQ

        Weather The storms are expected to be slow moving and produce heavy rainfall.