Ex-soldier snared in child exploitation sting

A former soldier thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl at a cafe, but it turned out to be an undercover police officer.

A father and former military man has narrowly avoided jail time after sending sexually explicit emails to a covert police officer acting as a child and being found with child exploitation material.

Craig John Tyson, 55, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, today pleaded guilty in Brisbane's District Court to using electronic communications with intent to engage a child under 16 to engage in a sexual act, and possessing child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Morris said Tyson had communicated with the covert officer acting as a 14-year-old girl in an online chat room on January 11 last year.

Tyson initially stopped communication after a day, but after persistence from the officer, communicated from February 5 to February 22, the court heard.

Mr Morris said Tyson sent a number of sexually explicit messages and sent a photo of his penis to the officer.

They organised to meet at a cafe at Sherwood in Brisbane's southwest on February 23, and Tyson attended the meeting.

He was taken into custody and found with 190 photos and 28 videos of child exploitation material on his mobile phone.

Defence lawyer Michael Anderson said Tyson served 33 years in the Australian Defence Force and suffered PTSD and depression.

Tyson abused alcohol and developed an obsession with pornography to deal with the illnesses, the court heard.

Mr Anderson said Tyson had shown genuine remorse and has committed to "the highest extent" to seeking treatment.

Judge Jeffrey Clarke said the offending was "abhorrent" and "appalling", but the community would not benefit from his imprisonment.

"Fully accepting your criminal responsibility demonstrates substantial insight into your offending and the need to maintain treatment," Judge Clarke said.

Judge Clarke said there were exceptional circumstances, including the "exceptionally low" chance of reoffending, meaning Tyson would not serve jail time.

For the first charge of engaging a minor, Tyson was sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years, with an operational period of four years.

For the second charge of possession, Tyson consented to a three-year probation order.

