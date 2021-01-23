Menu
A former teacher has been charged with 90 child sex offences relating to 14 students following a four-year police investigation.
Crime

Teacher charged with 90 sex offences

by Steve Zemek
23rd Jan 2021 12:22 PM

A former teacher at a southwestern Sydney school is been hit with 90 historic sex abuse charges after allegedly assaulting more than a dozen students over three decades.

The man is set to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after police raided his Yowie Bay home on Friday morning.

He was charged with 90 offences, including multiple counts of sexual assault (indecent assault) person under 16 and under authority, and was refused bail.

Police alleged that he assaulted 14 boys, who were aged between seven and eight at the time, at an Earlwood school between 1978 and 1994.

After receiving a referral from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse, NSW Police in 2017 established Strike Force Cordwell to investigate allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

After a nearly four-year investigation, police on Friday arrested the 64-year-old man.

He has also been charged with indecent assault on male, indecent act with male, incite aggravated indecency - victim under 16 and under authority, solicit male or incite male to commit indecent act, attempt to solicit or incite male to commit indecent act and common assault.

Police said investigations were continuing.

Originally published as Ex teacher charged with 90 sex offences

child sex abuse crime police teacher violence

