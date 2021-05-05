Menu
Dean Carelse was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Crime

Ex-teacher, coach on child exploitation charges a no show

Maddie Manwaring
5th May 2021 11:20 AM
A former teacher and prominent water polo coach charged with distributing and possessing child exploitation material failed to appear at his first court mention.

Dean Carelse, 40, was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Carelse was charged by officers from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection Unit for allegedly possessing and distributing child exploitation material following a raid on his Mooloolaba home.

Police searched the former Matthew Flinders teacher's house on March 20 and seized a number of items.

Appearing for Mr Carelse, defence lawyer Rachel Tallon told the court Mr Carelse was in regular contact while on bail.

The matter was adjourned to June 2 for a committal mention.

Snapchat account lands child porn offender in court

Coast businesswoman steps down from influential role

Water Polo Queensland issued a statement to club members in March confirming Mr Carelse, a senior official and coach, had been suspended from the organisation following the raid.

Mr Carelse was previously sacked from his position at Matthew Flinders Anglican College after it was revealed he communicated with students over social media.

Matthew Flinders principal Stuart Meade said in March that Mr Carelse's contract was terminated in October last year due to a code of conduct breach.

