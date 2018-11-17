Ex-Yeppoon man named Disability Patron of the year

GOOD SPORT: Gerrard Gosens, with guide Dmitri Simons, placed ninth at the Para-triathlon Spring World Championships in Rotterdam in September.

GERRARD Gosens is undeniably one of Central Queensland's most impressive exports.

The international athlete has achieved feats many only marvel at.

He tackled Mount Everest, ran from Cairns to Brisbane five times, competed in three Paralympic Games, six World Championships and numerous state and national titles for running, has been awarded an Order of Australia, did Dancing with the Stars in 2009, and co-piloted an ultralight motor gilder around Queensland three times to raise funds for charity.

Mr Gosens has also been blind since birth but has never let that stop him from seizing each opportunity. His philosophy is: "Success is a journey, never a destination, and you don't need to see to have a vision.”

The Max Employment project manager and owner of two chocolate stores in Brisbane grew up in Yeppoon, worked in Rockhampton for a year and was the youngest person ever at 16 to receive a guide dog.

After graduation he moved to Brisbane and gained a Bachelor in Business and Journalism. In July, the married father of two was named the 2018 International Day of People with Disability Patron.

"I was honoured,” Mr Gosens said.

"It demonstrates that any individual can achieve anything. It's about the team around them and their passionate desire.”

"I've been travelling around Australia speaking to various groups and doing presentations for some months now.

"On Disability Day (December 3), I'm going to Canberra to do a chocolate cooking class at Parliament House and a few presentations.”

Mr Gosens will also head to Ingham next Australia Day for his role as an Australian ambassador.

"I'm a proud Australian and if I could see I'd be playing AFL or cricket for Australia,” he said.

"I enjoy the sense of being part of a team and although running is individual, I still have a team around me,” he said.

"I was named Young Queenslander of the Year in the late '90s and I've always had opportunities to participate in a number of different roles.

"To do this around Australia and to champion the cause is certainly an honour.”

Despite intending to retire, Mr Gosens is now training for selection in the 2020 Paralympics as a triathlete.

"I was swimming at the local pool and a swimmer asked me if I've ever done a triathlon and I said I hadn't,” Mr Gosens said.

"I'm a 'yes' person so when he asked me to try, I did. Two years later I'm in the top 10 in the world and will represent Australia at my second Triathlon World Championships.

"It's combining three different disciplines and you've got to get that technique and swimming fitness down pat to then jump on the bike and run off the bike.

"It's about getting used to those changes. The biggest learning curve has been the swimming, because coming from a running background it requires a whole new train of thought.”

Despite the difficulty of the event itself, Mr Gosens said nothing compared to his time on Dancing with the Stars.

"It was the hardest thing I've done in life. It was harder than climbing Everest or running from Cairns to Brisbane five times,” he said.

"I had no dance experience and didn't know what a sexy rumba, a cheeky cha-cha or a passionate tango looked like because I'd never seen it.

"I'm not only totally blind but dancing near a live band, it took away my sense of hearing.

"When I was at my school formal, I could hear the footsteps on the floor but the band drowned it out.

"There was no 'let's do it again'. It was something I will hold proud in my heart because it was a massive achievement to accomplish.

"I don't claim to be a great dancer but we got to the finals because people believed in what we were doing and we created a lot of lifts and made the whole process entertaining.” Mr Gosens said despite the challenges he faced growing up with limited physical resources, his supportive school friends and teachers at Yeppoon State High helped get him to where he is today by teaching him the value of teamwork and support.

This is something he carries into his triathletes, where he competes with specialised elite guides to direct him.

"We never know where our journey can take us,” he said.

"I'm always appreciative of what Yeppoon and Rockhampton did for me as an athlete, and as a businessman.”

Mr Gosens threw himself into a range of sports, with his classmates and teachers showing him it was possible for him to be involved.

He would also run from Kinka Beach home to Emu Park and back on his own, with one foot on the dirt and the other on the bitumen to guide him.

"I knew exactly where I was and if I heard a car I'd pull over,” he said.

"There was a lake with frogs at Emu Park and when I heard them I'd turn back.

"My parents knew I could rise to any challenge and it wasn't about proving people wrong, it was about showing my opportunities.”

"The Morning Bulletin and (former editor) Mike Rutherford took the first step in breaking down people's perceptions of people with disabilities back then.”

In 1989, the Bulletin ran an April Fools' Day joke on the front page that he had received his driver's licence from a police officer and that his guide dog would alert him when to turn corners.

"It was very successful and showed people that a blind guy can tell a joke,” he said.

"It was a huge risk but it made a huge difference.

"There was also a cartoon strip in the paper called Joey Club (named after my first guide dog).”

Mr Gosens also works with many children and adults to help them achieve their athletic or triathlon goals.

"You can choose to follow the path or make your own, and if I'm making others' paths easier for them, that's fantastic.”