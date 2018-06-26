‘Deeply ashamed’ AFL great jailed for assault

FORMER AFL star Shannon Grant has been jailed for six months for repeatedly assaulting a woman, including stomping on her bare foot after she got out of a bath at a Victorian resort.

The North Melbourne premiership player, 41, on Tuesday faced Moorabbin Magistrates Court where he admitted assaulting the woman in Melbourne, on a suburban beach and at a Yarra Valley resort.

At the resort, Grant stomped on her bare foot with his heel before knocking her to the ground, causing her to hit her head and elbow on the hard bathroom floor. Before each assault Grant had tried to snatch the woman's phone, the magistrate heard.

Magistrate Thomas Barrett handed down a six-month prison sentence to Grant after he pleaded guilty to three assault charges and one count of recklessly causing injury.

The victim was left with bruising on her foot, elbow and face and had some ongoing physical injuries as well as psychological trauma.

"I felt manipulated, betrayed and unable to feel safe," the woman said in a statement to the court, read by police prosecutor Dale Andrews. Defence lawyer Nicole Spicer said Grant had had issue with alcohol and managing his emotions, and was sorry for the pain he had caused.

"He is deeply ashamed of his actions. He regrets them," Ms Spicer said after the guilty pleas were entered.

Grant played 301 AFL games, including 243 for North Melbourne, and won the club's best and fairest award in 2001, along with the 1999 Norm Smith medal.