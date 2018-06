The road has been closed to the public

Scott Powick

AN excavator has knocked down power lines in South Rockhampton, leaving the road blocked.

Police are on scene in Allenstown and have closed Upper Dawson Rd to traffic.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were waiting for Ergon Energy to arrive to disconnect the power so they could remove the power lines and re-open the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.