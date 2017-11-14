'Excessive drinker' found with stolen perfume bottles

In October, over many days, Flower was involved with theft of five bags of clothing from Lifeline and Worth's Motorcycles, along with women's perfume from the Chemist Warehouse and found in possession of tainted property - five bottles of women's perfume. He also stole oil worth $87 from Puma Petrol Station.

A MAN jailed for a spate of offences over a five-month period is an 'excessive drinker' in a 'chaotic relationship'.

Mark Cecil Flower pleaded guilty to 16 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said the offending "smacks with evidence of a lifestyle which involves being down and out due to excessive drinking" that included stealing and violence.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said during one of the violence incidents involving Flower and his partner, he called her a slut and a prostitute, and in another incident, he has hit her in the back of the head causing her to fall over and graze her knee, yelling "you're a f-king s-t and a liar".

On June 8, Flower was at the Rockhampton Hospital receiving treatment for a laceration to his arm when he became aggressive after staff told him he could not go out for a smoke.

The court heard Flower attended a railway station in Brisbane on August 14 to inquire about the next train to Rockhampton. When he was told the next train wasn't until the following day, he became abusive towards staff.

When he returned on August 15, the staff told him "he was not suitable for train travel" and asked him to leave. Flower started arguing with staff and swearing at them, jumped on a train and refused to get off.

Then in October, over many days, Flower was involved with theft of five bags of clothing from Lifeline and Wurth's Motorcycles, along with women's perfume from the Chemist Warehouse and found in possession of tainted property - five bottles of women's perfume. He also stole oil worth $87 from Puma Petrol Station.

Mr Winning said Flower's whole criminal history showed a lifestyle punctuated by excessive alcohol use with one moderate period between 2013-2016 where he wasn't drinking for 2.5 years.

He said Flower's relationship with his partner had been a chaotic one and that his client was looking to relocate to Longreach upon his release.

Magistrate Cameron Press gave Flower a head sentence of six months, considering 20 days presentence custody, and ordered a parole release date of December 22. He also ordered Flower to pay $1500 in fines and $270.16 in restitution.