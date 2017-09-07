Excited and proud: Brother thrilled at Seibold's big shot at NRL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Damien Seibold is a devoted Parramatta Eels supporter but he admits he'll now have two favourite NRL teams after his older brother Anthony was appointed head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Souths today announced Anthony's appointment as head coach for the next two seasons after confirming 2014 premiership-winning coach, Michael Maguire, had left the club "by mutual consent” on Tuesday night.

It is the first NRL head coaching appointment for 42-year-old Anthony, who was the club's assistant coach this year.

Damien said the Seibold family was very excited and proud, and the appointment was a childhood dream realised for his brother.

"Anthony's done a lot of hard work over the years and he certainly deserves it,” he said.

"When we were kids, he always had that dream of being involved (in rugby league) at the highest level, in whatever way.

"To see him achieve that goal is very special.”

Anthony Seibold at a Maroons training camp. contributed

Anthony was involved with rugby league from a young age and played his junior footy with Rockhampton Brothers and St Brendan's College before he graduated to the Brisbane Broncos.

His playing career also involved stints with the Canberra Raiders, the Hull Kingston Rovers and the London Broncos.

Damien remembers that Anthony's first coaching opportunity came when he was urged by John Dixon, his then coach at the Toowoomba Clydesdales, to join him on the coaching staff at the Celtic Crusaders in Wales.

Anthony made the move, spending three years with the club, and the two men were instrumental in having the Crusaders promoted to the Super League.

In 2010, Anthony was awarded the UK Coach of the Year award for his work with the South Wales Scorpions before returning home to coach the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup for two years.

He then spent three years with the Melbourne Storm and a year as assistant coach with the Sea Eagles before joining Souths this year.

Maroons assistant coach Anthony Seibold with the State of Origin trophy. CONTRIBUTED

Anthony was also assistant coach of the Queensland State of Origin team for the past two years and was an integral part of their two series wins.

Damien said Anthony had a thirst for knowledge and was always looking to learn and improve.

"I know how proud he was to be involved in Origin and winning those two series meant a lot to him but I think this appointment would definitely be the pinnacle of his career,” he said.

Anthony said he was excited about what was ahead and he couldn't wait to get stuck into the job.

"To become a head coach at a quality NRL club has been my career goal since I got into coaching and to have this opportunity to lead the team here at South Sydney is something I'm very proud of,” he said.

"The club has a strong playing roster with some of the best emerging talent, a solid leadership group, a wonderful team of coaches and support staff, and a fantastic front office.”

Newly-appointed South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold at Redfern Oval in Sydney. Dean Lewins

Anthony said he also had great support around him, including Dave Furner whose experience was invaluable to the team.

"That support will enable us to put our best foot forward each week and to represent this club and its members with pride every time we set foot on the playing or training field, or when we're in the community,” he said.

"'Madge' (Michael Maguire) has done a great job over the past six years, he's left the club in fantastic shape, and I'm looking to build on his legacy.

"We'll also work hard on taking the team in a new direction with the help of the support team, the coaches and the players.

"We all have a clear focus and we'll all be heading in that direction.”

Seibold begins his new post as head coach immediately.