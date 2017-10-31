Excitement brews for Stockland Rocky's biggest store opening

Christina and Brittany Miller are excited for H&M to finally open its door on Thursday.

Christina and Brittany Miller are excited for H&M to finally open its door on Thursday. Shayla Bulloch

WHILE her colleagues at Gus' Coffee are gearing up for a busy day on Thursday, Christina Miller will be shopping her heart out at H&M's opening day.

The 18-year-old barista was excited to spend her morning exploring the giant H&M store which she says is a welcomed addition to the centre.

Christina and Brittany Miller are excited for H&M to finally open its door on Thursday. Shayla Bulloch

"After some stores closed down there just isn't that many options at the moment,” she said.

The Stockland Rockhampton store will be the 8th outlet in Queensland with the national country manager, Hans Andersson saying Rockhampton was the next step for the global brand.

"As the biggest city in Central Queensland, Rockhampton was a natural progression for the brand,” he said.

H&M Australian country manager Hans Andersson. Grand Central opens its retail galleria on September 15. Meghan Harris

"It is the smallest city that we have opened so far in Australia, but it has also had the biggest interest out of any store openings with over 1,500 spontaneous job applications.”

Excitement started to heighten as the privacy boards came down this week with fellow Gus' Coffee barista, Brittany Miller, saying the place was a buzz.

"We've already got some plans in place on how to handle the madness on Thursday morning,” she laughed.

"There's extra staff on and we are opening early to prepare for it so hopefully we can help some of the people waiting in line with some coffee.”

The 21-year-old was eager to check out the range on offer saying as long as customer service and value for money lined up it would be a huge success.

"I generally don't shop that much because everywhere has the same stuff so H&M will give the centre something fresh,” she said.

Peter Alexander and Mimco will also join H&M on their very first day of trade on Thursday with Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow extending a huge welcome to the new retail stores

Peter Alexander is the latest big name to move into Stockland Rockhampton.

"The opening of these stores is another show of confidence in our region that absolutely loves to embrace new businesses coming to town,” she said.

"We are extremely grateful for Stockland's commitment to Rockhampton. It has been fantastic to watch the transformation Stockland has invested in to expand their services over the past few years.”