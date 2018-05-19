Excitement builds for fun 7 Rocky River Run

The countdown is on to the 2018 7 Rocky River Run.

The countdown is on to the 2018 7 Rocky River Run. Sharyn O'Neill ROK050616srun10

RUNNING: The 2018 edition of the 7 Rocky River Run is shaping up to be one of the biggest, with more than 1700 people already registered.

Excitement is building as the countdown begins to the popular annual event on Sunday, May 27.

Since its inception in 2008, it has contributed more than $280,000 to community organisations and charity partners.

Race proceeds directly benefit R U OK?, a suicide prevention charity encouraging life-saving conversations, and Ronald McDonald House, an organisation helping the families of seriously ill children.

Participants can also raise money for charities of their choice via the Everyday Hero portal.

RRR caters for all fitness levels, with events from 2km to the half marathon.

To register and for more information, go to 7rockyriverrun.com.au.

EVENT TIMES