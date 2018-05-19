Menu
The countdown is on to the 2018 7 Rocky River Run.
News

Excitement builds for fun 7 Rocky River Run

Pam McKay
by
19th May 2018 1:14 PM

RUNNING: The 2018 edition of the 7 Rocky River Run is shaping up to be one of the biggest, with more than 1700 people already registered.

Excitement is building as the countdown begins to the popular annual event on Sunday, May 27.

Since its inception in 2008, it has contributed more than $280,000 to community organisations and charity partners.

Race proceeds directly benefit R U OK?, a suicide prevention charity encouraging life-saving conversations, and Ronald McDonald House, an organisation helping the families of seriously ill children.

Participants can also raise money for charities of their choice via the Everyday Hero portal.

RRR caters for all fitness levels, with events from 2km to the half marathon.

To register and for more information, go to 7rockyriverrun.com.au.

EVENT TIMES

  • 6.15am: Channel 7 Half Marathon
  • 7am: McDonald's 10km
  • 8.30am: CTC Labour Hire 5km
  • 8.45am: Rockhampton Regional Council 2km
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

