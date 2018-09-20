Menu
CUP EXCITEMENT: St Peter's Students are Charlotte Thomas & Riane McKay.
News

Excitement mounts for St. Peter's Caulfield Cup

20th Sep 2018 8:00 PM

FOR the third consecutive year Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover have come on board as the naming sponsors of St Peter's Birdcage event.

The school is very grateful for their support and assistance in making the 'Birdcage' the must have ticket at the St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day.

Money raised from the Birdcage event, with the support of Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover, benefits the children of St Peter's Catholic Primary School.

Previous race day events have provided touch footy jersey's for more than 150 students and Chromebooks for Year 4, 5 and 6 classes.

This year earnings will assist in providing a much-needed new Prep playground and shade structures to keep the children sun safe.

You can also support the children of St Peter's by visiting our Facebook page, 'St Peter's Caulfield Cup' and purchasing tickets to the St Peter's Birdcage on October 20.

Be quick they are selling fast!

