Exciting addition to weekend’s Rocky Triathlon

Skye Knickel on course in last year’s Rockhampton Triathlon.

AN ALL-ABILITIES aquathlon has been added to the second edition of the Rockhampton Triathlon, which features a women’s only and junior events.

The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club is hosting the triathlon, and president Craig McCormack is expecting as many as 300 participants on Sunday.

The swim leg is in the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, with the bike leg circling the Rockhampton Showgrounds and the run leg along the riverfront.

The women’s only event offers two distances - enticer (350m swim, 9km ride and 2km run) and sprint (800m swim, 18km ride and 4km run.

McCormack said numbers were looking good across the board.

“People are keen and for a few reasons,” he said.

Jolene Sturgess emerges from the pool after completing the swim leg in last year’s Rockhampton Triathlon.

“Obviously, it’s been a quiet year and they just want to get out and do something.

“Also, this event is something unique for Rockhampton, and it’s unique for the participant base that we’re appealing to.

“With the women’s only being a pool swim, a closed bike ride of very reasonable distance and a relatively short run, it appeals to the beginner and intermediate athletes.

“For the kids, we have five age appropriate distances.

“Now we have the addition of the all-abilities event, where males and females will be in the 25m pool doing a short swim followed by a run leg.

“The organisations that we’re dealing with there are very enthusiastic and we’re very grateful for their assistance in organising the event so I’m really looking forward to seeing how this new addition pans out.

“I think the all-ability participants will be well supported by the other athletes and will have the time of their lives.

Allison Gale was among the 130 competitors in last year’s women’s only triathlon.

The Rockhampton Triathlon was scheduled for March but was postponed because of COVID-19.

The pandemic also meant the Fitzroy Frogs were unable to deliver the annual Yeppoon Triathlon Festival for the first time in August.

Club events have returned, however, with the next two scheduled for Emu Park on November 8 and Tannum Sands on December 13.

“Hopefully some of the ladies and kids who participate on Sunday get to realise triathlon is not such a difficult sport to participate in after all and we will see them at Emu Park or Tannum Sands as well.

“We’re already planning the 2021 Rockhampton Triathlon, which will be early next year, and we’re hoping Sunday will generate plenty of enthusiasm for that too.

“We’re just keen to get back and host an event in Rocky, regardless of numbers.

“But the way things are looking, we should have between 250 and 300 and I’d be very happy with that.

“Last year, we had 240 participants and Sunday’s entries are certainly going to be up on that.

“That’s not surprising because, personally, I think this event has the potential for a regular 400.”

Registrations close at 10am Saturday. The action starts at 6.30am on Sunday with the women’s enticer.

