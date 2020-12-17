Exciting business opportunity in prime Rocky location

BUSINESS POTENTIAL: Rockhampton region’s acting-mayor Neil Fisher said council had waited for months for someone to put their hand up to take over running Mt Archer’s coffee shop.

BUSINESS POTENTIAL: Rockhampton region’s acting-mayor Neil Fisher said council had waited for months for someone to put their hand up to take over running Mt Archer’s coffee shop.

THE sound of crickets chirping is all Rockhampton Regional Council has heard since it began seeking expressions of interest for a spectacular business opportunity at the summit of Mount Archer.

Since October council has sought a visionary business venture that could see the unlimited potential in taking over the vacant coffee shop at the mount’s Fraser Park.

With an influx of tourists expected to flock to the summit over the coming years thanks to the construction of a new amenities block, a resurfaced carpark, the installation of night lighting and a new kids playground, acting-mayor Neil Fisher expected whoever took over the coffee shop to cash in.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY: Rockhampton Regional Council is still on the hunt for someone to take over the coffee shop at the summit of Mount Archer.

“We’ve had an expressions of interest out for hiring or renting these facilities and so far noone’s come forward,” Cr Fisher said.

Capitalising on the presence of a significant media contingent on hand yesterday to check out the summit’s new infrastructure, the acting-mayor swung into advertising mode to pitch the business opportunity.

“Here is one of the most picturesque parts of Central Queensland,” he said.

“If you’re thinking of opening a coffee shop for all those people that are coming to see these great facilities, contact council because have we got a deal for you.”

READ MORE:

>> REVEALED: Dynamic upgrades to Mt Archer summit

>> Cafe plans for Mt Archer as redevelopment nears completion

>> Next stage of Mt Archer development revealed

TOURISM POTENTIAL: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Regional Councillors stand next to the vacant coffee shop as they reveal new infrastructure for the summit of Mt Archer including a new amenity block, lighting and car park upgrade.

When Rockhampton Regional Council initially called for public interest for commercial opportunities at Fraser Park, they weren’t limiting themselves to just finding someone to occupy the vacant business premises.

They were open to people coming forward with a variety of ideas for council to consider including food and beverage ventures, day spas, a retreat, or something else completely different.

For more information or to express your interest in taking over the coffee shop or to suggest another business idea to develop Mt Archer’s summit, contact RRC.