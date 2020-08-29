Exciting development for beloved CQ sports club

FRENCHVILLE Sports Club can now add another accomplishment to its long list following the unveiling of its new electronic scoreboard.

The beloved club’s home-ground of Ryan Park previously worked off a manually-operated board – until today.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry attended the Saturday afternoon unveiling, held among a jam-packed day of both rugby and soccer at the field.

FSC General Manager Damien Massingham said this foray into digital scoring systems was yet another example of the club – and wider community’s – love of local sport.

Spectators and athletes will be able to enjoy the new digital scoreboard.

“The new asset to the Club delivers the ability for professional scorekeeping for Football and Rugby in the region.”

“The scoreboard will also be used for other events held at Ryan Park,” Mr Massingham said.

The transition comes by way of Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Program – in partnership with the Department of Industry, and Innovation and Science.

Round five of the scheme was awarded late last year, with the board’s removal and installation complete only months later in March.

However, the new board had yet to bed used due to the suspension of sport under strict lockdown regulations.

“With over 72 years history of supporting sport in our region, the Club is very grateful to the Australian Government for helping to elevate the Ryan Park facilities.”

The Frenchville Sports Club also recently launched its courtesy bus last year.

“Special thanks to our Local Member, Michelle Landry, who supported this grant which has assisted the installation of the new electronic scoreboard,” Mr Massingham said.

Ms Landry said she was pleased to officially open the new scoreboard for use at the Frenchville Sports Club.

“The Australian Government is working hard to support sport clubs such as the Frenchville Sports Club, to see benefits flow through the entire community.”

“Capricornia is a region that produces world-class sporting talent, being the home of athletes like Anna Meares and David Barber,” she said.

The new asset, Ms Landry added, would also complement the quality playing field at Ryan Park.