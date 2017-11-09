Exciting future as GKI Hideaway expand on master plan

BIGGER FUTURE: Curtis Ferry Services will provide its first monthly freight service to Great Keppel Island on December 12.

BIGGER FUTURE: Curtis Ferry Services will provide its first monthly freight service to Great Keppel Island on December 12. Contributed

GREAT Keppel Island Hideaway has a bright future ahead.

Curtis Ferry Services is bringing a regular freight service to Great Keppel Island next month.

Director Adam Balkin said it will be a monthly service to the getaway hot spot with the first trip to take place on December 12.

Mr Balkin said the aim of the new service, which will depart from Gladstone is to carry larger freight items to the island.

"Any businesses or residents on the island can take advantage of it,” Mr Balkin said.

He said the company currently does a few trips a year to the island for some clients.

"This is opening it up to allow people that want to get that extra heavy freight over or bulky items or any rubbish off the island...it can be a service to be utilised,” Mr Balkin said.

Mr Balkin said the business also services "a lot of other different islands throughout the Southern Great Barrier Reef”, one of which is Lady Elliot Island.

One of the directors at Great Keppel Island Hideaway, Peter Lowe said the new freight service would greatly benefit the popular holiday destination.

"The larger freight service allows us to expand with our Master Plan for the resort,” Mr Lowe said.

"This year we have constructed 12 new cabins and purchased very heavy machinery that were too large to transport on local freight services.”

"It also eliminated a lot of manual handling with the diesel required to power the resort, with Curtis Ferry Services you can bring up to 80,000L at a time if required.”

There are plans to construct more cabins in the future.

Mr Lowe said the resort utilised Keppel Barge Service before their operation out grew the size of the boat.

It appears Great Keppel Island Hideaway is the place to be this weekend.

The resort, in conjunction with Nathan Milner, Keppel Konnections, RACQ Rescue Helicopter, Stage and Audio and Triple M are throwing a Slippery Sailor Sunset Sessions Party on Saturday, November 11.

There are still some tickets left so everyone can book their event ticket which costs $30 at www.slipperysailorco.com.au and their ferry ticket ($35) at www.keppelkonnections.com.au.