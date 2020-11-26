Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coffee shop drive-thru
Business

Exciting new drive-through coffee shop planned for highway block

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
26th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EYESORE corner block on one of Rockhampton’s main thoroughfares may be redeveloped into a drive-through coffee site, if the council approves.

Well known Rockhampton developers, Kele Property Group, has lodged plans for the food and drink outlet at 40-44 Albert St, across from Browne Park.

It would be the first architecturally designed drive-thru coffee shop in Rockhampton.

The subject site currently has three high-set houses.

The coffee shop commercial building has a gross floor area of 49sqm towards the Albert St frontage, and would have order and pick-up windows, a general preparation area, storage and amenities, and a large enclosed rear yard.

There would not be any onsite dining/seating areas and no food is expected to be prepared on site.

The drive-through facility would primarily offer coffee and other convenient refreshments.

Location of the proposed coffee-shop drive thru.
Location of the proposed coffee-shop drive thru.

It is expected the coffee shop would have a maximum of three staff with proposed hours of operation from Monday to Sunday, from 5am to 3pm.

The site would have extensive landscaping and there would be three carparking spaces.

The facility can be accessed from George St and George Ln, with an exit onto Albert St.

The site layout allows for queuing of more than 10 vehicles, with a short-term stop bay.

The application notes the development would service the needs of the residential area and would be primarily aimed at traffic passing through the area.

It was lodged by Gideon Town Planning and Design + Architecture.

The development application is now pending approval from Rockhampton Regional Council.

albert st browne park design + architecture drive thru gideon town planning kele property group tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New recruits to protect CQ towns from disaster

        Premium Content New recruits to protect CQ towns from disaster

        Rural Seven volunteers are taking part in an intensive auxiliary firefighting training course to help out their local towns.

        Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

        Premium Content Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

        Crime Police found a glass pipe in his pocket during a pat down search.

        FIRST LOOK: Family of meerkats finds new home at Rocky zoo

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Family of meerkats finds new home at Rocky zoo

        Pets & Animals The mum and her three daughters will have their display open to the public next...

        Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

        Premium Content Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

        Community “I think everyone has just got to jump on board and do their part to help.”