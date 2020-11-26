Exciting new drive-through coffee shop planned for highway block

AN EYESORE corner block on one of Rockhampton’s main thoroughfares may be redeveloped into a drive-through coffee site, if the council approves.

Well known Rockhampton developers, Kele Property Group, has lodged plans for the food and drink outlet at 40-44 Albert St, across from Browne Park.

It would be the first architecturally designed drive-thru coffee shop in Rockhampton.

The subject site currently has three high-set houses.

The coffee shop commercial building has a gross floor area of 49sqm towards the Albert St frontage, and would have order and pick-up windows, a general preparation area, storage and amenities, and a large enclosed rear yard.

There would not be any onsite dining/seating areas and no food is expected to be prepared on site.

The drive-through facility would primarily offer coffee and other convenient refreshments.

Location of the proposed coffee-shop drive thru.

It is expected the coffee shop would have a maximum of three staff with proposed hours of operation from Monday to Sunday, from 5am to 3pm.

The site would have extensive landscaping and there would be three carparking spaces.

The facility can be accessed from George St and George Ln, with an exit onto Albert St.

The site layout allows for queuing of more than 10 vehicles, with a short-term stop bay.

The application notes the development would service the needs of the residential area and would be primarily aimed at traffic passing through the area.

It was lodged by Gideon Town Planning and Design + Architecture.

The development application is now pending approval from Rockhampton Regional Council.