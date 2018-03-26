Exciting new future for eyesore CBD block

THE ugly vacant block where the majestic Wintergarden Theatre once stood in the Rockhampton CBD is poised for a long overdue facelift after Rockhampton Region Council teased an announcement today.

One of the most renowned and historic eye sores in the Rockhampton CBD, the dormant block on Alma St was often swamp-like - full of water, grass and pests.

The former Wintergarden site. Melanie Plane

Talk of redeveloping the site has circulated for years but today, RRC is set to reveal a surprise redevelopment plan which many in the community hope will include more parking for the CBD.

REDEVELOPMENT: Wintergardens Theatre site set for a much needed facelift. Contributed

The Wintergarden Theatre was ambitiously constructed in the late 1920s at a time when no public buildings of this kind had been previously attempted on such a grand scale in regional Queensland.

REDEVELOPMENT: Wintergarden Theatre prior to demolition. Contributed

Seating 2000 people, it was primarily a picture theatre but also staged live theatre and concerts, ranging from drama, comedy, vaudeville, musical ice skating, variety, ballet, orchestral, rock and roll, and recitals before eventually closing in 1974.

The theatre was permanently placed on the Queensland Heritage Register in December 2003, which meant there were stringent restrictions with restoring the run-down building before being removed from the heritage list in 2004, opening the door for the site's redevelopment which saw the bulk of the building demolished except for the decaying facade which was eventually demolished in September, 2013.

REDEVELOPMENT: Wintergarden Theatre's facade prior to demolition. Contributed

Wintergarden redevelopment site viewed from the rear with large stagnant pool which could pose a health risk. Chris Isson

Demolition gets underway at the old Wintergarden Theatre on Bolsover Street in 2013. Chris Ison ROK200913cwintergarde

