Exciting new opportunity for Rocky's aspiring performers

28th Aug 2017 1:24 PM
Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical. Gretel is one of the many talented performers who grew up in Rockhampton.
Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical. Gretel is one of the many talented performers who grew up in Rockhampton.

HAVE you got what it takes to shine on stage or take someone's breath away with a single image?

CQUniversity hopes a whole new generation of Rockhampton creatives will soon be able to show off their talents without leaving the city, with applications open for the new Bachelor of Creative Arts (BCA) running from March 2018.

The region has produced a host of acclaimed artists and performers, but until now many have had to leave the region to pursue any tertiary study in their area of expertise.

CQUni lecturer Dr Emma Killion, who is based in Rockhampton as part of the BCA team, said it was a broad program with opportunities to specialise in areas of performing arts.

Students will also look at production studies, creativity and innovation, business administration and communication, with a specific focus on the creative arts.

"This innovative course is designed with the performer and performance at its forefront and will point aspiring dancers, actors and artists to the most contemporary forms of work within one of the most competitive industries, the Creative Arts,” Dr Killion said.

"Become a part of something new and harness your skills by applying for this outstanding Creative Arts opportunity where your creativity, talent, ambition, and enthusiasm will be encouraged and nurtured.”

Course coordinator Dr David Cashman said students will gain knowledge about creative industries nationally and internationally.

"Graduates from this program can look forward to career opportunities in acting, dance and the creative and cultural resources sector that includes arts administration, tourism, festivals and events,” he said.

The course incorporates practical studio spaces, industry seminars, theory studies, personal reflection, and hands-on experience.

"Acting majors will build confidence working across a broad range of theatrical styles, adopting a reflective acting practice, and have the opportunity to create and lead an artistic product working in collaboration with other artists.

"Dance majors will create, choreograph, market, and produce a contemporary dance performance in an artistic and safe environment.

"The contemporary dance major will allow them to implement theatre technology and stagecraft as well as collaborate with other artists to lead and create an artistic product.

"Our visual arts students will be able to expand their talents alongside an insider understanding of the creative industries.”

For more information, email creativearts@cqu.edu.au.

Applications for the Rockhampton campuses of CQUniversity are now open through QTAC.

Topics:  acting cquniveristy cquniversity rockhampton dance performing arts visual arts

