Exciting next step in plan to open Surf Lakes to public

GOING PUBLIC: Surf Lakes near Yeppoon will host a community information session this weekend share their plans for opening the facility to the public.

THIS weekend Surf Lakes will take the next step towards making its wave-generating prototype open to the public by hosting a public information session on the project.

Plans for the session were first flagged by Surf Lakes media and marketing director Wayne Dart in late November after he revealed the company had commenced the approvals process to convert the facility.

Mr Dart said Surf Lakes was hosting a presentation at Yeppoon’s Town Hall on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm where it would update the community on Surf Lakes’ progression at the Capricorn Coast site.

GNARLY PROJECT: General Manager Global Operations and International Media Director Wayne Dart (left), founder and CEO Aaron Trevis and Director Reuben Buchanan pose for a photo while the barrels roll in at Surf Lakes.

“The Surf Lakes team are very excited about the upcoming chance to present to the community and highlight all the great opportunities presenting themselves in the future,” Mr Dart.

“With both the founder Aaron Trevis, and the Surf Lakes hailing from Yeppoon, the aim of this event is to appreciate the many local businesses and people who have contributed to date; to inform people of how Surf Lakes as a company is progressing and; to educate the public about the company’s intentions to create positive change within communities across the globe.”

The event would be followed by the team mingling with visitors to discuss the project further.

Mark 'Occy' Occhilupo carves up one of the breaks that was named after him at Surf Lakes.

Champion surfer Mark Occhilupo will also be making an appearance to chat to the public.

Nibbles and drinks will be for sale and all proceeds go to local board riding club Sea Q Boardriders.

The Surf Lakes team was expected to present a deputation to Livingstone Shire Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning.