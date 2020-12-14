Exciting plans for new gin distillery revealed

AN ASPIRING distiller is planning to create a micro gin distillery just outside of Rockhampton.

Matt Mansfield has applied through Livingstone Shire Council for a material change of use to turn his three-bay shed into a micro distillery as a home business.

The property is located at Glendale and it is understood it could be the first distillery for the Livingstone Shire.

The distillery set-up would involve raw ingredients being distilled into consumable white spirits such as gin, to be sold on a commercial basis.

The micro distillery intends to consist of a single 130L copper pot still, bottling table and labelling equipment.

Products would not be sold directly from the home and there would be no cellar door.

The distillery intends to use ingredients sourced locally where possible via the Capricorn Food Trail, benefiting local producers and helping reduce produce wastage by being able to take less appealing looking produce for use in the distillation process.

It would run on a small scale in its foundation stages, with a single spirit run per week, and ramp up as and when demand increases.

The proposed hours of operation are between 7am and 6pm, seven days a week, based on the premise that, for at least the first year of operation, the distillery would only run one day per week.

Odours are expected to be non-existent at the distillery and the closest neighbouring house is 36m away.

There are strict compliance requirements around vapours in distillation required for a distiller to be licenced by the Australian Tax Office.

There are no issues around noise, vibrations, lighting or dust from the distillery equipment.

The application notes the proposal “should be considered appropriate for the location in bringing business growth to the identified Northern Access Corridor without unduly impacting the rural residential amenity enjoyed by surrounding properties”.

Further approvals are still required from both the Australian Tax Office and Office of Liquor and Gaming with council approvals the first step in the process of bringing the distillery to life.