Exciting plans for Rocky salon celebrating 11 years in style

Leigh Webster is celebrating the 11th anniversary of her business, Metro Vision Hair and Beauty in Musgrave Street.

SWEEPING hair off her first salon floor was a job Leigh Webster's mum would often do for the busy new business owner.

Eleven years later and the owner of Metro Vision Hair and Beauty hasn't forgotten all the help that's helped grow her salon to one of Rockhampton's highest-rated.

Leigh had always dreamed of opening her own salon and was inspired by her dad's success in business for more than 20 years.

"In the beginning it was only myself, I was doing everything,” she said.

"Business-wise it's grown so much.”

Since employing her first staff member, the 34-year-old was proud to work with five amazing women who made running her business easier.

The salon moved to it's current building on Musgrave St five years ago where it's thrived ever since.

"I have an awesome group of girls who make this team great,” she said.

"We have worked hard to create a warm and friendly atmosphere in the salon.”

The team at Metro Vision celebrated 11 years of "modern techniques” on February 1 with an in-salon party, decked out in balloons and "fabulous” cake.

Leigh was proud to offer the Rocky community not only hair services, but health and beauty treatments, corporate services and even kids' pamper parties in their equipped function room.

She said "exciting things” were set for the quality salon but wouldn't give too much away.

Although jumping into business was difficult at first, Leigh gave some advice for anyone contemplating the leap.

"If it's your passion, follow it,” she said.

"Marketing and branding is important for instant exposure so do you're research and you'll succeed.”