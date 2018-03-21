Menu
Red Lion Hotel's General Manager Chris Naumann, head chef Chris Carr and owner Rob Carr look over plans for the new beer garden.
Exciting plans revealed for iconic Rocky hotel

21st Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A NEW era is dawning for the iconic Red Lion Hotel in Rockhampton.

Hotel owner Rob Carr has unveiled plans for the recently approved garden area.

Mr Carr plans to extend the kitchen out to the new garden area.

There will be two separate menus, with a different style of cooking for each.

General manager Chris Naumann said he looked forward to the introduction of the new-style hospitality within the popular hotel.

The Reddy Bistro will continue to function as a-la-carte, along with alfresco dining in the newly created garden area.

The head chef, Chris Carr was excited by the vision of the high quality menus.

Both will then complement the footpath dining precinct.

Mr Carr said those involved in the project felt there was a need for this style of dining.

The aim was to create a different vibe within the venue, while incorporating a relaxed atmosphere.

This exciting new expansion is expected to entice many more patrons for a great social and dining experience.

  21st Mar 2018 5:00 AM
