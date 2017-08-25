27°
Exciting plans revealed for new Yeppoon development

25th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
COMMUNITY SPACE: A draft design of Jack's Paddock community garden.
COMMUNITY SPACE: A draft design of Jack's Paddock community garden.

ARMED with a shopping list, the late John (Jack) Skinner would spend his time off duty as a rail guard collecting local produce as favours for the Yeppoon community.

His kind heart has left it's mark on the region as plans emerged of a community garden and vege patch in his honour.

Jack's Paddock sits on the corner of Power and Ross St and is currently an open space that had already been dedicated many years ago.

The community garden project was brought to life by Pam Burton and Berni Jakstas after broad support from residents living in the area and was promoted on social media this week.

Transition Capricorn Coast revealed Livingstone Shire Council's community team were in full support of the project and the next step forward was to gain funding for the major developments.

With the undoubted talents from artist Bill Gannon and the input of more than 30 residents, the garden had come to life.

It setted the scene with a post and rail fence surrounding the large veggie garden with fruit trees and a garden shed.

The design also featured a kids play area near the entrance, exercise equipment and an open space was kept in the middle as a sports area.

The design will now be formally presented to council for approval.

Follow Jack's Paddock on Facebook for updates on it's development.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill gannon community garden fruit jack skinner playground vegetables veggie patch

