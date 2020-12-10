Menu
ROAD UPGRADE: Years of hard work from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke has culminated in Capricorn Highway duplication project between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
News

Exciting progress on Cap Hwy duplication to Gracemere

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 1:37 PM
MOTORISTS travelling west of Rockhampton will notice something different on Friday morning.

From 6am, drivers will be able to travel on the newly constructed eastbound lanes of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

Jointly-funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication project will improve travel times, safety and connectivity in the local area for 18,000 daily motorists, including 2000 heavy vehicles.

Detailed map for the Capricorn Highway – Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.
Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke was delighted to see the progress of upgrading the key route for families and our industries.

“The Palaszczuk Government is delivering $1.7 billion for better roads and transport in Central Queensland, including the jointly-funded Capricorn Highway duplication,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It’s exciting to see this project will soon be joined by the $35 million Lawrie Street upgrade, which I fought hard for and has been locked in as part of $4.8 billion in stimulus funding.

“This latest milestone demonstrates the ongoing commitment of everyone to delivering this project with overall completion expected in mid 2021, weather permitting.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke turning the sod to kick off the Capricorn Highway duplication project.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the project was on track to be complete mid next year, weather permitting.

“This project is duplicating around five kilometres of the highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere, from two-lanes to four-lanes, to improve road safety, increase freight productivity, slash delays and ensure better access to Rockhampton during flood events,” Ms Landry said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke standing where the newly built road will soon open to traffic.
Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd said the Capricorn Highway was a key supply route for mines in the Bowen Basin and the developing Galilee Basin.

“This upgrade of the Capricorn Highway will support freight connectivity, reduce travel times and improve access to Rockhampton during moderate flood events,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The duplication will allow for improved road safety by reducing the need for risky overtaking operations that can result in head on coalitions.

“The Australian Government has committed up to $59.99 million towards this $74.99 million project.

“This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to making roads safer and more efficient to better support growing communities and economic expansion.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

