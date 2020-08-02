‘Exciting times’: Swans outplay Bulls in 165-point win

AUSSIE RULES: A 165-point win at Stenlake Park was the Yepppon Swans "best performance of the year, without a doubt", coach Mark Wallin said.

There was quite a difference on the scoreboard during the A-grade Australian rules game on Saturday afternoon.

By half-time Glenmore had scored only one point against Yeppoon's 13 goals and 13 points.

By full-time, it was 1-1-7 for the Bulls, and 25-22-172 for the Swans.

"We played extremely well," Wallin said.

"We're getting better each week."

He said it was the team's goal to improve its play every week.

"We haven't reached our peak fitness levels yet - after the COVID break we lost a fair bit.

"We're still probably at 80 per cent, but we tried to get the whole part of our game plan up and running yesterday."

Wallin marked out Thomas Cossens as "fantastic", Joshua McKee as "just getting better and better", and Jamie Garner as an exceptional ruckman.

"It's exciting times for us," he said.