'Exciting times': Two coaches back with Capras for 2019

LOCKED IN: CQ Capras head coach David Faiumu (left) with the club's under-20s coach Damien Seibold and under-18s coach Tony Wilkinson (right). CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras head coach David Faiumu said it was "exciting times ahead” for the club as he announced two coaching appointments yesterday.

Damien Seibold will return as the Hastings Deering under-20s coach for season 2019, and Tony Wilkinson will again take the helm with the Mal Meninga under-18s.

"Seibs brings a strong background in local A-grade experience and he did a great job with the CQ Capras' Hastings Deering Colts team this year,” Faiumu said.

"This will be Wilko's second year as coach of our Mal Meninga side as well, and he is the ideal coach for these young men as they transition into the Mal Meninga competition.

"Both coaches have a strong relationship with their players and they are passionate about instilling the CQ Capras' culture and values in the players both on and off the field, which is vitally important to us, our stakeholders and supporters.”

More than 100 players turned out for the Capras' under-18 and under-20 trials at Victoria Park last weekend.

The Capras' under-20s extended squad was named on Wednesday.

The Capras' under-18s extended squad is: Mitchell Allen, Caleb Baker, Tate Beak, Max Betts, William Bevin, Riley Boaza, Jack Brooks, Riley Comiskey, Chalen Comiskey, Chase Demaine-Beale, Israel Don, Cameron Fitzsimmons, Jake Gehrmann, Brody Gill, Jai Green, Bill Gunning, Darcy Hancock, Nicholas Holmes, Jeff Judson, Dyrium Johnson, Bradey Jones, Liam Kenny, William Kluck, Jack Lawrence, Livingstone Lingawa, Logan Maguire-Smith, Jye Marriott, Ronan McGuire, Domonic McGuire, Lyncoln Rebel, Brayden Ross, Cassidy Scantlebury, Kiya Schnabel, Hayden Shai, Max Shorter, Jai Smith, Jacob Spark, Samuel Strohfeldt, Todd Tansen, Tyler Toby, Tylen Wallace, Dylan Warwera, Trent White, Callum Wilson.