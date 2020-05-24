Exciting ventures revealed for popular Rocky eatery

RENOVATIONS and new business ventures are some of the measures Mark Greenan of 45 East has used to keep busy during COVID-19 shutdowns.

But as the Rockhampton CBD restaurant once again opens its door, both he and his team have made changes to more than just the building’s physical structure.

“We stated doing takeaway from when the government allowed, and it’s actually ended up being really good for us. It showed a slight increase in trade and how we could better develop our business.”

Instead of returning to its A La Carte menu once further public health orders ease, the team have opted to have its chef focus on creating fresh grab-and-go meals available straight from the cabinet.

“We’ve completely reopened with a whole new mind set and a whole new way to provide great homemade food to Rockhampton,” Mr Greenan said.

Though coy, he also touched on 45 East’s new developments, adding one of the exciting additions will be something never before seen in Rockhampton.

“There are so many different ideas coming up from our team, as well as the Jet James pop-up shop out the front of 45 at the moment,” he said.

The finishing touches are underway for its new workshop, Mr Greenan admitted, before offering a small clue which might help solve the mystery for eager locals.

“The giveaway would be the current Jet James pop-up shop, along with all the different homeware we have for sale, that is a bit of a hint to what we have going out on the back.”

Despite no official announcement as yet, Mr Greenan said his team has also been hard at work on its highly-anticipated new venue located directly next door to 45 East.

“We have wider plans with our parent company Tall Poppy Catering, but we’ve really put our heads together and come up with some fantastic things to be very excited about.”

“Hopefully that will be opening during stage two of eased restrictions, if not by August.”

“The biggest hint I can give is to tell people to come in and enjoy some breakfast burritos.”

For now, he added, it is a case of watch this space as big announcements are likely to happen within coming weeks.

Those eager to dine-in once again at 45 East will have to wait, however, as the team have chose not to offer the service until restrictions ease on June 12.